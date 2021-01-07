Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly members consider options to fund purchase of body cameras for APD

A view of the Anchorage Police Department in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska. December 2020.
A view of the Anchorage Police Department in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska. December 2020.(KTU)
By Daniella Rivera
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM AKST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A proposal to equip the Anchorage Police Department with body cameras by asking voters to approve a tax levy has been delayed, as some Anchorage Assembly members are looking to find other ways to fund the effort.

If the proposed ordinance made it to the ballot and was approved by voters, it would create an annual, recurring taxpayer cost of $5.32 per $100,000 of assessed taxable property value. A Dec. 8 vote on the ordinance was delayed.

Assembly member Crystal Kennedy has said she is working with fellow Eagle River/Chugiak Assembly Member Jamie Allard, as well as Celeste Hodge Growden, president and CEO of the Alaska Black Caucus to find an alternative funding source that would not require voters choosing to increase taxes.

The issue was discussed briefly during the Anchorage Assembly Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday, with Assembly Member Meg Zaletel saying she’d like to see a proposal and is concerned about securing recurring funding for technology that will be leased.

“This is going to be an ongoing cost, you know, this isn’t about just trying to find some money to start something,” Kennedy responded. “This is going to be something that has to be sustained, and we believe though that those of us that have been talking about it, believe that that can be done within the general fund without increasing taxes or asking the voters to improve or to approve a new tax levy.”

Assembly member John Weddleton put forward the possibility of raising the marijuana tax by 2% to cover the cost of body cams for APD, but said that he had just thought of the idea and had not looked into it further.

Assembly member Forrest Dunbar noted that in order to take advantage of any option that requires voter approval, they need to have a proposal to vote on soon.

In order to put a proposal on the ballot, it would need to be passed by the Assembly by the meeting on Jan. 26.

Kennedy said there could be multiple proposals for the committee to consider soon, as the administration might be drafting another plan.

“Without something in front of us, it’s a little bit difficult to commit to whether I would want to use general fund dollars or not,” said Assembly Chair Felix Rivera. “If you’re trying to cut the library, heck no. So it just depends on the proposal you put in front of us.”

Rivera said he will schedule a work session when the proposals are ready.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Cooler than average sea surface temperatures have appeared over the Eastern Pacific.
Strongest La Nina underway in a decade
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to count electoral...
Alaska lawmakers ‘disgusted’ as violent protesters swarm US Capitol
Protesters storm the U.S. Senate during Wednesday's protest
Alaskans joining Washington D.C. protests react to violence at the US Capitol

Latest News

3 deaths, 338 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Anchorage School District nurse Sioghan Finnegan readies a syringe with Pfizer-BioNtech...
‘I’m no superhero, I work with superheroes’: ASD school nurses help administer COVID-19 vaccine
This Sept. 2, 2015, file aerial image shows the island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native...
Kivalina sees COVID-19 outbreak
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Mimosa...
Man in custody after large police presence in East Anchorage
UAA hockey ramps up fundraising efforts with an online auction, alumni game and youth hockey tournament