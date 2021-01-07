Advertisement

Kivalina sees COVID-19 outbreak

This Sept. 2, 2015, file aerial image shows the island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native...
This Sept. 2, 2015, file aerial image shows the island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native community of 400 people. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (KTUU)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:08 PM AKST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Forty-four people in Kivalina tested positive for COVID-19 between Jan. 4 and 5, according to the Maniilaq Association Wednesday. The village has a population of approximately 400 people.

Kivalina is in the Northwest region of Alaska.

According to the Maniilaq Association, those who have tested positive are in isolation, and the village is on high alert status. People are being asked to hunker down and avoid contact with people they don’t live with.

The state and Maniilaq Public Health Nursing are working together to contact trace.

According to a release from the Department of Health and Social Services Wednesday, the Northwest region of Alaska has seen an average of 38.64 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. A region is considered high alert if there are more than 10 cases under that same ratio.

