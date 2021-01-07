Man in custody after large police presence in East Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after police say he attacked a teenager last month.

Police say on Dec. 29, they responded to a hospital to talk with a teen who said he was punched while playing basketball at Alaska Club East.

APD says they worked with gym employees to identify the suspect.

Fast forward to Wednesday when it was reported that there was a large police presence in the 5200-block of E. Tudor Road.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. they received a call about the suspect being back at the facility.

“Officers made contact with an adult male on the basketball court, later identified as 25-year-old Ahmodjatai P. Baldwin, and asked him to step out into the hallway so they could speak,” APD wrote in a press release.

Police say while he was being handcuffed, he broke free. Police chased him into a nearby neighborhood and into a home on the 4100-block of Checkmate Drive.

“Police began giving announcements outside of the home. While Baldwin remained inside, the other four people in the residence came out.”

Eventually, police say Baldwin came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Police say Baldwin faces charges of assault for the Dec. 29 incident and resisting for the Jan. 6 incident.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to include that the assault occurred in December 2020, after an updated police dispatch.

