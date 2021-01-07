Advertisement

Man in custody after large police presence in East Anchorage

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Mimosa...
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Mimosa Drive in far West Bell County. Once on scene, Deputy’s located two people deceased at the residence.(KWTX)
By Malia Barto and Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:47 PM AKST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after police say he attacked a teenager last month.

Police say on Dec. 29, they responded to a hospital to talk with a teen who said he was punched while playing basketball at Alaska Club East.

APD says they worked with gym employees to identify the suspect.

Fast forward to Wednesday when it was reported that there was a large police presence in the 5200-block of E. Tudor Road.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. they received a call about the suspect being back at the facility.

“Officers made contact with an adult male on the basketball court, later identified as 25-year-old Ahmodjatai P. Baldwin, and asked him to step out into the hallway so they could speak,” APD wrote in a press release.

Police say while he was being handcuffed, he broke free. Police chased him into a nearby neighborhood and into a home on the 4100-block of Checkmate Drive.

“Police began giving announcements outside of the home. While Baldwin remained inside, the other four people in the residence came out.”

Eventually, police say Baldwin came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Police say Baldwin faces charges of assault for the Dec. 29 incident and resisting for the Jan. 6 incident.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to include that the assault occurred in December 2020, after an updated police dispatch.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Cooler than average sea surface temperatures have appeared over the Eastern Pacific.
Strongest La Nina underway in a decade
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to count electoral...
Alaska lawmakers ‘disgusted’ as violent protesters swarm US Capitol
Protesters storm the U.S. Senate during Wednesday's protest
Alaskans joining Washington D.C. protests react to violence at the US Capitol

Latest News

3 deaths, 338 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Anchorage School District nurse Sioghan Finnegan readies a syringe with Pfizer-BioNtech...
‘I’m no superhero, I work with superheroes’: ASD school nurses help administer COVID-19 vaccine
This Sept. 2, 2015, file aerial image shows the island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native...
Kivalina sees COVID-19 outbreak
UAA hockey ramps up fundraising efforts with an online auction, alumni game and youth hockey tournament