Mild conditions continue into the weekend

Highs will likely top freezing each day across Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:34 AM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chinook winds warmed temperatures well above freezing early Thursday morning across portions of Southcentral. This is leading to the potential for slick spots to be an issue in the coming days.

While we have been on the drier side, coastal regions continue to see rain and snow each day. The mountains have played a huge role in keeping much of Southcentral on the drier side and that will be the case today. However, a better fetch of moisture moves in from the Gulf of Alaska later today. This will bring a decent shot for some flurries overnight with some light accumulation into Friday.

While snow chances stay with us, the biggest impacts in the coming day will be warmer temperatures. Many spots will be nearly 10 degrees above normal into the weekend, with little signs of a cool down through the next two weeks.

Have a blessed Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

