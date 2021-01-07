UAA hockey ramps up fundraising efforts with an online auction, alumni game and youth hockey tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A virtual auction to help save the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team is underway. The auction has memorabilia from the biggest names Alaska hockey, the NHL plus other experiences you could only find in Alaska.

During the final week of the virtual auction, a Seapup Cup will be held in Anchorage at the Bonnie Cusack outdoor rink from Jan. 21-24 with 8U, 10U and 12U divisions. It’s a $500 minimum for each team with a four-game minimum and registration is limited according to organizers. Following the Seapup Cup, an alumni game between the University Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks will cap things off. The game will be streamed on Facebook Live, and those watching will be able to donate similar to a telethon.

The Save Seawolf Hockey group has raised just over $1 million and hopes to add an additional $50,000 through its virtual auction with 39 days left until their deadline. The fundraising group has to raise $3 million in pledges and donations by Feb. 15 to help the UAA hockey team to be considered for reinstatement after being eliminated last fall.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.