Advertisement

UAA hockey ramps up fundraising efforts with an online auction, alumni game and youth hockey tournament

(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:52 PM AKST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A virtual auction to help save the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team is underway. The auction has memorabilia from the biggest names Alaska hockey, the NHL plus other experiences you could only find in Alaska.

During the final week of the virtual auction, a Seapup Cup will be held in Anchorage at the Bonnie Cusack outdoor rink from Jan. 21-24 with 8U, 10U and 12U divisions. It’s a $500 minimum for each team with a four-game minimum and registration is limited according to organizers. Following the Seapup Cup, an alumni game between the University Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks will cap things off. The game will be streamed on Facebook Live, and those watching will be able to donate similar to a telethon.

The Save Seawolf Hockey group has raised just over $1 million and hopes to add an additional $50,000 through its virtual auction with 39 days left until their deadline. The fundraising group has to raise $3 million in pledges and donations by Feb. 15 to help the UAA hockey team to be considered for reinstatement after being eliminated last fall.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Cooler than average sea surface temperatures have appeared over the Eastern Pacific.
Strongest La Nina underway in a decade
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to count electoral...
Alaska lawmakers ‘disgusted’ as violent protesters swarm US Capitol
Protesters storm the U.S. Senate during Wednesday's protest
Alaskans joining Washington D.C. protests react to violence at the US Capitol

Latest News

Sports
High school sports update for Anchorage and the Mat-su
File image
ASAA baseball divisions shaken up
ROSIE BRENNAN
Rosie Brennan helps U.S. ski team make history at World Cup Women’s race
Legacy new wrestling gym
A match made in heaven: Legacy Jiu-Jitsu team up with the Avalanche Wrestling Club to open a new gym