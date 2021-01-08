Advertisement

2020 ties for warmest year on record

The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.
The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:07 AM AKST
(CNN) - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record.

This is according a press release to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The group also notes 2010 through last year was the warmest decade in history.

Although the Northern Hemisphere had higher-than-usual temperatures in 2020, sections of the Southern Hemisphere experienced below-average temperatures.

That was due to La Nina conditions that emerged during the latter half of the year.

