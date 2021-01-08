Alaskans give back through Pick. Click. Give.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans can pledge to donate to many of their favorite local charities when they apply for the Permanent Fund dividend through the Pick. Click. Give. program.

This year, 611 organizations are participating.

“They’re all fantastic causes,” says Pick. Click. Give. program manager Jessie Lavoie. “A wide variety from pets and animals to rescue groups to shelters to food security to medical groups, kids/youth all of it. So it’s a great smattering of non-profits across the state.”

Despite the pandemic, Lavoie says last year 25,583 Alaskans donated to the program, raising $2,934,000 about $2,000 more than the previous year.

She says although the dividend was smaller last year than previous years at $992, people were still willing to supporting their favorite causes through the program.

“Alaskans were willing to part with some of that because of the suffering we had in our community across the board,” says Lavoie. “It really gave Alaskans the chance to help when we all kind felt helpless.”

This year Lavoie says they estimate the dividend to be around $1,200.

Lavoie says average donations run around $25 to $50 dollars, but people can choose to donate up to all of their dividend.

Donations through Pick. Click. Give. are tax-deductible.

If you have already applied for the dividend you can go back in to check your application status through my.alaska.gov and add a donation or change your designation through Aug. 31, according to Lavoie.

And if you don’t know who to give to, there is a “pick tool” that can help you narrow down your choices by your interests and location, Lavoie says it’s helpful for first-time donors and kids just learning about non-profits.

Charities apply the year before to be eligible for the program.

