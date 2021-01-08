Advertisement

Alaskans give back through Pick. Click. Give.

The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund managers are more concerned about overdrawing it.(KTUU)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans can pledge to donate to many of their favorite local charities when they apply for the Permanent Fund dividend through the Pick. Click. Give. program.

This year, 611 organizations are participating.

“They’re all fantastic causes,” says Pick. Click. Give. program manager Jessie Lavoie. “A wide variety from pets and animals to rescue groups to shelters to food security to medical groups, kids/youth all of it. So it’s a great smattering of non-profits across the state.”

Despite the pandemic, Lavoie says last year 25,583 Alaskans donated to the program, raising $2,934,000 about $2,000 more than the previous year.

She says although the dividend was smaller last year than previous years at $992, people were still willing to supporting their favorite causes through the program.

“Alaskans were willing to part with some of that because of the suffering we had in our community across the board,” says Lavoie. “It really gave Alaskans the chance to help when we all kind felt helpless.”

This year Lavoie says they estimate the dividend to be around $1,200.

Lavoie says average donations run around $25 to $50 dollars, but people can choose to donate up to all of their dividend.

Donations through Pick. Click. Give. are tax-deductible.

If you have already applied for the dividend you can go back in to check your application status through my.alaska.gov and add a donation or change your designation through Aug. 31, according to Lavoie.

And if you don’t know who to give to, there is a “pick tool” that can help you narrow down your choices by your interests and location, Lavoie says it’s helpful for first-time donors and kids just learning about non-profits.

Charities apply the year before to be eligible for the program.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Dye, 6, from Eagle River ended up in the intensive care unit with MIS-C.
6-year-old Eagle River boy spent 10 days in ICU with serious COVID-19 complication
As of Jan. 6, 2020, Hard Rock Café Anchorage is permanently closed.
Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage closes permanently
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign
The building will feature 44 studio and one bedroom apartments at market rates.
New apartment complex slated for downtown Anchorage
Security personnel defend U.S. Senate chamber from rioters who stormed the building Wednesday
Sen. Dan Sullivan recalls experience during riot inside US Capitol

Latest News

In this July 13, 2007, Associated Press file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs...
Supporters, opponents of Pebble Project react to Dunleavy appeal announcement
DHSS reports 378 new COVID-19 cases and one death
Gus Schumacher cruised to a career-best 8th place finish at World Cup cross-country race
UAA volleyball season takes another turn as GNAC announces independent scheduling
The Magoffin County Health Department is making its way through its first shipment of Moderna...
4-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic to take place in Mat-Su beginning Jan. 12