Anchorage, Juneau schedule mass COVID-19 vaccination events

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event at the Alaska Airlines Center over the weekend for people currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

There were 200 appointment spaces available on Saturday and 800 spaces on Sunday. Another 800 appointments are set to be scheduled next week. But all the appointment spaces were filled within four hours being opened on Thursday. The event is by appointment only.

Frontline health care workers and aged care workers can get the vaccine, so can all Alaskans 65 and older.

More information on the Anchorage vaccination event can be found on the municipality’s website.

Alaskans who are uncomfortable with computers or unable to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments online are advised to call the Department of Health and Social Services. The number is (907) 646-3322.

Heidi Hedberg, the director of Public Health, said callers leave a message and state workers will try to return them within 24 hours. Since seniors started to be able to book vaccination appointments on Wednesday, there has been “a surge” of calls with people looking for help.

The City and Borough of Juneau is planning a similar event to run from Jan. 15 through Jan. 17. Robert Barr, Juneau’s emergency operations center planning chief, said the hope is that 1,000 appointment spaces will be available but that will depend on how many vaccines Juneau receives.

The current plan is to host the event at Centennial Hall. Appointments can be made at Juneau’s COVID-19 information page starting at noon on Monday.

The vaccine rollout for older Alaskans has been “bumpy,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, on Wednesday. There are roughly 90,000 Alaskans 65 or older and fewer shots currently available.

Seniors were able to book appointments starting at noon on Wednesday. Half an hour later and there were reports they were all gone.

Kim Daehnke, a 66-year-old Alaska’s News Source photographer, reported that was the case when he tried to schedule an appointment at 1:30 p.m. “Except for one place in Valdez that had 55 appointments available, and I wasn’t going to drive 300 miles to get a shot,” he said.

Some people reported spending hours online, trying to find appointments. “And that was never our intention, so I just want to apologize, first of all,” Zink said.

More vaccine providers will come on board and offer more appointments. Updates will be made to the state’s appointment reservation website multiple times a day.

