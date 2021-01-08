Advertisement

Anchorage School District begins vaccinating members of the public 65 and over

Seniors are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Anchorage School District Headquarters
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:46 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seniors across the state have been frustrated trying to sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccination through the state website, only to discover that appointments were already full. But many Anchorage seniors have already gotten their first round of shots at the Anchorage School District Headquarters in East Anchorage, and many more will get them next week.

The District started offering the shots to members of the public aged 65 and older on Wednesday. Jen Patronas, Director of Health Services for ASD, said seniors were able to access the state website last week and make an appointment.

The slots were supposed to be for health care workers but Patronas said the District received permission from the state to keep the appointments and start vaccinating seniors this week.

“The majority of the people who were booking into our slots were actually over 80,” said Patronas. “We did not want to cancel those individuals since we realized that they probably had a little more trouble working the online system and maybe had transportation issues and things like that. So we kept their appointments and we’ve just been working all the health care workers in between those elderly individuals.”

The District received over 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state and expects to get more.

By Thursday afternoon, 988 people had been vaccinated with a first dose. Patrona said people who are interested in getting the shot should register online through the state website and choose the ASD location.

She said appointments are booked through next week but people should get on the waiting list because in many cases they’ll be able to get in the next day.

