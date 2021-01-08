Advertisement

Cruise companies postpone Alaska trips amid virus guidelines

The Holland America Westerdam moves through Alaska's Inside Passage in August of 2011, in...
The Holland America Westerdam moves through Alaska's Inside Passage in August of 2011, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:49 AM AKST
(AP) - Holland America and Princess Cruises have announced pauses on planned sailings in Alaskan waters in response to health guidelines established since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The cruise operators announced trips scheduled to operate around Alaska have been postponed at least through the late spring. Princess canceled six Alaska trips scheduled through May 15. Holland America canceled sailings on three Alaska-bound ships through the first week of June and on three others through mid-May.

Princess and Holland America say health rules imposed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and uncertainty around travel restrictions prompted the cancellations.

