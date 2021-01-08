Advertisement

Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage closes permanently

As of Jan. 6, 2020, Hard Rock Café Anchorage is permanently closed.
As of Jan. 6, 2020, Hard Rock Café Anchorage is permanently closed.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:36 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of being boarded up in Downtown Anchorage, Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage has closed permanently.

A statement from Hard Rock International says the restaurant closed Wednesday.

“As of January 6, 2020, the location, which had been temporarily closed, closed permanently,” said the statement. “The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified in the future.”

The restaurant opened in 2014, according to the statement.




