Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage closes permanently

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of being boarded up in Downtown Anchorage, Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage has closed permanently.

A statement from Hard Rock International says the restaurant closed Wednesday.

“As of January 6, 2020, the location, which had been temporarily closed, closed permanently,” said the statement. “The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified in the future.”

The restaurant opened in 2014, according to the statement.

As of Jan. 6, 2020, Hard Rock Café Anchorage is permanently closed. (KTUU)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.