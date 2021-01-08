Man dead following Police, SWAT response to shots fired near E 7th Avenue, Pine Street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a man is dead after the Anchorage Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT responded to the 4500-block of E 7th Avenue around 8:26 p.m. Thursday after reports of gunshots in the area.

APD says they responded to the scene and found a woman who had non-life threaten injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say they then learned that a male suspect, a family member to the woman, went back into the home.

While officers were setting up a perimeter around the house, they heard a single gunshot come from inside the home.

“After multiple attempts, the negotiators were unable to make contact with the suspect,” wrote APD in a press release. “SWAT entered the home and located the suspect who was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted injury.”

APD says SWAT will be leaving the area but police will remain on the scene to process the home.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include SWAT has also responded.

