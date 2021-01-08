Rollercoaster ride of temperatures into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a balmy morning in Southcentral, as many locations topped out near 40 degrees earlier in the day. This comes as strong southeasterly flow continues, ahead of a weakening low drifting over Kodiak. Although the low is weakening, temperatures are expected to remain on the warm side from now until the weekend.

Watch for slick roads and roof avalanches in areas where temperatures will stay above freezing for several hours. The better chance for this will be along coastal locations, but as winds wrap around out of the arm temperatures in Anchorage will manage to climb and stay above freezing.

The current storm is dwindling down, with a brief break in activity ahead of the next storm. Expect southeasterly winds to return tonight ahead of another low moving into the Gulf of Alaska.

Temperatures stay at or above freezing into early next week.

Have a safe weekend!

