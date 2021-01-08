Advertisement

Rollercoaster ride of temperatures into the weekend

Temperatures will climb above freezing each day into the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:15 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a balmy morning in Southcentral, as many locations topped out near 40 degrees earlier in the day. This comes as strong southeasterly flow continues, ahead of a weakening low drifting over Kodiak. Although the low is weakening, temperatures are expected to remain on the warm side from now until the weekend.

Watch for slick roads and roof avalanches in areas where temperatures will stay above freezing for several hours. The better chance for this will be along coastal locations, but as winds wrap around out of the arm temperatures in Anchorage will manage to climb and stay above freezing.

The current storm is dwindling down, with a brief break in activity ahead of the next storm. Expect southeasterly winds to return tonight ahead of another low moving into the Gulf of Alaska.

Temperatures stay at or above freezing into early next week.

Have a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Dye, 6, from Eagle River ended up in the intensive care unit with MIS-C.
6-year-old Eagle River boy spent 10 days in ICU with serious COVID-19 complication
As of Jan. 6, 2020, Hard Rock Café Anchorage is permanently closed.
Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage closes permanently
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign
The building will feature 44 studio and one bedroom apartments at market rates.
New apartment complex slated for downtown Anchorage
Security personnel defend U.S. Senate chamber from rioters who stormed the building Wednesday
Sen. Dan Sullivan recalls experience during riot inside US Capitol

Latest News

Anchorage Sunset-Annette Zella_JP 1-8-21
Storms to impact travel this weekend.
Friday, January 8 Morning Weather
Friday, January 8 Morning Weather
Sunset-Trapper Creek_Amy Bragg 1-2-21_ JP
Winter lows hit the Aleutians and Gulf
Thursday, January 7, 2020
Mild conditions continue into the weekend