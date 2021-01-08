Wasilla High School fundraising for sculpture of Chief Wasilla to replace controversial statue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People in Wasilla are fundraising to commission a bronze statue of Chief Wasilla to place in front of Wasilla High School.

The statue would replace a one titled “Warrior Within.” The current statue has been the subject of some controversy and mockery by people who interpret the artwork as resembling the female genitalia.

Wasilla High School Principal Jason Marvel says the school is working with the Knik Tribal Council to undergo a rebranding that accurately pays respect to the area’s native heritage.

“If you look at Wasilla High School, we have like 9 different logos,” Marvel said. “We have a Lakota Sioux Indian warrior head. That doesn’t represent our Indigenous culture in the Valley. So really the purpose behind the Chief Wasilla is we really want to solidify for our community why we are the Wasilla Warriors and pay respect to those people who are the first peoples of our area.”

The “Warrior Within” statue will remain on campus, but will be in a spot that is less prominent than its current location, Marvel said.

The statue will not use taxpayer funds, and the school has established an online giving platform for the project, as well as a Facebook page with updates.

Once the approximate $100,000 is raised, Alaskan artists Jacques and Mary Regat will be commissioned to create the bronze statue.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.