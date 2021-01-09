4-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic to take place in Mat-Su beginning Jan. 12

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up to receive one in the Mat-Su during the borough’s vaccination clinic which will take place over four days.

The clinic will have a total of 2,500 slots available with 300 appointments on Jan. 12, 600 on Jan. 14, 800 on Jan. 19 and another 800 on Jan. 21. The clinic will take place at the Alaska State Fairgrounds’ Raven Hall.

Those who are eligible are those who meet the criteria of the state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1.

Open registration will be available at noon on Monday through the state’s website. Individuals can also call 907-646-3322 for assistance in booking an appointment. Those who are currently on the Mat-Su Public Health Center’s waitlist will have priority for signing up for the vaccine. Individuals on the waitlist will receive a secure registration link and can begin registering at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Moderna vaccine will be administrated; those who receive the first dose of the vaccine at Raven Hall will have to return to the location for the second dose 28 days later.

