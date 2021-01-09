Advertisement

411 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

(AP)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM AKST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 411 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents Friday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state total of deaths at 222 residents and one nonresident.

Eight of the new COVID-19 cases were nonresidents with two in Anchorage, one in Seward, one in Juneau and four in unknown locations. Two of the nonresident cases are employed in the mining industry, DHSS said in a daily case summary.

The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total of cases to 49,639 residents and nonresidents.

At least 1,095 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 82 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another four are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Eight of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state dashboard for hospital capacity states the availability of adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds is in the green with 496 inpatient and 42 ICU beds available.

DHSS says a total of 1,337,749 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have received a COVID-19 test.

A total of 25,058 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alaska, according to the state dashboard on COVID-19 vaccines.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 132
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 13
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 10
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 8
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 43
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 9
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 71
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 5
  • North Slope Borough: 6
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 17
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Sitka City and Borough: 3
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 4
  • Bethel Census Area: 42
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 4
  • Dillingham Census Area: 17
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 16

