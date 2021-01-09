DHSS reports 378 new COVID-19 cases and one death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 378 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents Saturday. One new death was reported, leaving the state total of deaths at 223 residents and one non-resident.

Eight of the new COVID-19 cases were nonresidents. The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total of cases to 49,958 residents and nonresidents.

At least 1,100 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 79 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another five are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Eight of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state dashboard for hospital capacity states the availability of adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds is in the green with 526 inpatient and 49 ICU beds available.

DHSS says a total of 1,345,573 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have received a COVID-19 test.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 142

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 28

Kodiak Island Borough: 5

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 72

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 56

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 8

Northwest Arctic Borough: 15

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 16

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 13

