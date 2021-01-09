Dunleavy administration to appeal USACE permit denial for Pebble Project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision to deny a permit for the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska is being appealed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Friday, Dunleavy announced that the Alaska Department of Law will file an appeal over the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s decision to deny the 404 permit.

“The flawed decision by the Alaska District creates a dangerous precedent that will undoubtedly harm Alaska’s future and, any potential project can fall victim to the same questionable standards,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “We have to prevent a federal agency, in this instance, the Alaska District of the Army Corps of Engineers, from using the regulatory process to effectively prevent the State from fulfilling a constitutional mandate to develop its natural resources.”

The permit is necessary for any natural resource development project to proceed, under the federal Clean Water Act, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The release says that the state believes the “decision was based on flawed conclusions and usurped the entire public interest review process.”

