Gov. Dunleavy proclaims Jan. 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed Jan. 9, 2021 Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In a video sent out from the governor’s office, Dunleavy thanked law enforcement officers for every thing they do and thanked their families for their support. He went on to say, they will continue to get resources in the hands of law enforcement to be able to do their jobs better.

“We stand by our everyday heroes, including Alaska’s local Police forces, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Park Rangers, Village Public Safety Officers, and Correctional Officers, and lend our wholehearted support to them as they continue to give of themselves for the benefit of all.”

Dunleavy says with the hard work of law enforcement, he hopes to make Alaska the safest state in the country.

“It is with immense gratitude that we set apart a day to reflect on and celebrate the selfless service and immeasurable contributions our law enforcement personnel make every day to ensure every Alaskan is safe in their home, workplace, and community.”

To read the full proclamation click HERE.

