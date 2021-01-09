Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy proclaims Jan. 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed Jan. 9, 2021 Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In a video sent out from the governor’s office, Dunleavy thanked law enforcement officers for every thing they do and thanked their families for their support. He went on to say, they will continue to get resources in the hands of law enforcement to be able to do their jobs better.

“We stand by our everyday heroes, including Alaska’s local Police forces, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Park Rangers, Village Public Safety Officers, and Correctional Officers, and lend our wholehearted support to them as they continue to give of themselves for the benefit of all.”

Dunleavy says with the hard work of law enforcement, he hopes to make Alaska the safest state in the country.

“It is with immense gratitude that we set apart a day to reflect on and celebrate the selfless service and immeasurable contributions our law enforcement personnel make every day to ensure every Alaskan is safe in their home, workplace, and community.”

To read the full proclamation click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines bans 14 non-mask compliant passengers from future travel after rowdy flight
DHSS reports 257 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain
Lawmakers discuss possibility of putting PFD calculation into the constitution
Aisha Barnes gets her vaccination at Alaska Airlines Center Saturday
Elderly in Anchorage receive COVID-19 vaccine for the first time

Latest News

SKI AK is among the stores that have seen increased business despite pandemic.
Some Anchorage businesses thriving during pandemic
Unalaska (Photo from Alaska Department of Commerce 1999)
UniSea processing facility in Dutch Harbor under partial shutdown due to COVID-19
Alaska’s Gus Schumacher Tour De Ski performance best in US men’s history
Lawmakers discuss possibility of putting PFD calculation into the constitution
Avalanche danger is high in the Chugach
Avalanche danger high, backcountry travel not recommended