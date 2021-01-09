Advertisement

Gus Schumacher cruised to a career-best 8th place finish at World Cup cross-country race

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:43 PM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan skier Gus Schumacher continues to raise the bar for U.S. men’s cross-country skiing on the World Cup stage with a career-best eighth-place finish at the 15-kilometer mass start on the Tour De Ski in Italy.

The Tour De Ski features 8 stages over three different venues with two stages left Schumacher is in 18th place overall. In the women’s race, Alaska Pacific University’s Rosie Brennan took 31st place and sits seventh in the overall Tour De Ski standings.

