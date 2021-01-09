Just 10 days before school starts, ASD encourages students and staff to get COVID-19 tested

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In-school learning is set to resume on Jan. 19. The Anchorage School District and the Anchorage Health Department are encouraging staff and students to get tested regardless of symptoms.

According to the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, certain ASD schools are offering free pop-up COVID-19 testing. This is open to the general public, including ASD staff and students.

The following locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 9, North Star Elementary School, 605 W Fireweed Lane

Jan. 11, Central Middle School, 1405 E Street

Jan. 15, Nunaka Valley Elementary School, 1905 Twining Drive

Jan. 16, Williwaw Elementary School, 1200 San Antonio Street

Jan. 18, Alaska Native Charter School, 550 Bragaw Street

Jan. 22, Ptarmigan Elementary School, 888 Edward Street

Jan. 23, Creekside Park Elementary School, 7500 East 6th Ave.

Jan. 25, Airport Heights Elementary School, 1510 Alder Drive

Jan. 29, Tyson Elementary School, 2801 Richmond Ave.

Jan. 30, Lake Hood Elementary School, 3601 West 40th Ave.

For additional information on COVID-19, testing, and vaccines click HERE or dial 211.

