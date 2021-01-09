UAA volleyball season takes another turn as GNAC announces independent scheduling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Great Northwest Athletic Conference management council announced independent scheduling for the upcoming spring volleyball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and cross-country seasons. This independent scheduling format means there will be no GNAC regular season and conference tournament allowing member schools more flexibility for scheduling.

The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball season was pushed from its normal fall schedule to the spring this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cross-country team will not compete in the spring to focus on outdoor track and field. The UAA athletic department announced on Friday it’s deciding whether both teams will compete this spring, and determining if they can put together a schedule under these new circumstances presented by the conference.

