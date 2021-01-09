UAF names Peggy Keiper as interim athletic director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks named Peggy Keiper the interim athletic director on Thursday, and she will take over duties from athletic director Keith Champagne on Feb. 1 so he can focus full time on being vice-chancellor of student affairs.

The hiring announcement from UAF said the demand on Champagne between athletics and student affairs has increased since he took on both roles in June 2019.

Keiper joined the UAF faculty in 2017 and worked in the School of Management. The university said it plans to launch a national search for a full-time athletic director, hoping to fill the position by midsummer.

“I am fully committed to helping advance the UAF athletics department,” Keiper was quoted in a release from the school. “I am excited to work with the dedicated staff and coaches to enhance community outreach and increase efficiency in the athletics department and ensure a smooth transition between myself and a new athletic director.”

Before moving to Fairbanks, Keiper earned her doctorate in sports administration from the University of New Mexico and worked in the NBA’s minor league system along with being the women’s college basketball coach.

