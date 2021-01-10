Advertisement

2021 Copper Basin 300 begins in Glenallen

A sled dog team competing in the 2021 Copper Basin 300.(Whitney Mclaren)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:52 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first major mid-distance sled dog race of the winter is underway as the Copper Basin 300 began in Glenallen on Saturday. The 2021 race features 32 mushers, 2018 Iditarod champion Joar Ulsom, three-time defending CB300 champion Nicolas Petit and 2016 CB300 winner Matt Hall.

This race is also an opportunity for mushers to qualify for the 2022 Iditarod. The race’s COVID-19 mitigation plan requires mushers to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel to Glenallen, the general public is not allowed at checkpoints, and no awards banquet. You can follow along with the race here.

