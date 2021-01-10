Alaska Airlines bans 14 non-mask compliant passengers from future travel after rowdy flight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines banned more than a dozen passengers from all future travel with the company after they refused to wear masks and caused chaos during a flight from Washington D.C. to Seattle Thursday.

According to a statement from the airline, 14 passengers aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1085 were rowdy, argumentative, and harassed crew members who were trying to enforce mask rules that have been in place since August. The airline called the behavior unacceptable.

“We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight. We will not tolerate any disturbance on board our aircraft or at any of the airports we serve,” the statement read. “We’re thankful and appreciative of the efforts of our dedicated crew members who are committed each day to keeping travel safe and respectful.

According to the airline, a total of 302 passengers have so far been banned for violating the mask policy.

