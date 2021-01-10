An average year, a good snowfall, and record rains

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 2020 was an average year for the weather in Anchorage…very average. The average temperature lands in the middle making it the 34th warmest and the 34th coolest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Anchorage. The average temperature for the year in Anchorage was 36.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The mean is 36.8.

2020 was slightly more damp than normal with a total of 17.22 inches of precipitation measure this year. The average annual precipitation is 16.05 inches.

Snowfall for the season is just a little below normal for Anchorage. As of the end of Dec. 2020, Anchorage had 36.1 inches of snowfall recorded for the season. This is just 2 inches below the normal. According to the most recent trends in snowfall, January, February and March are seeing higher snow totals than in the past. (Check out The New Climate Normal).

In the Panhandle, December 2020 was both warmer and wetter than normal. Several large, persistent storms moved through the area as well as an atmospheric river setting up early in the month (Aaron Morrison explains about atmospheric rivers here).

Temperatures across the Panhandle were about 5 degrees above normal for the month, and according to the NWS in Juneau, Haines saw 300 percent of its normal precipitation. Ketchikan had double what it normally sees in December.

