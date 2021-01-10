DHSS reports 257 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 257 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents Sunday. No new deaths were reported. Since the pandemic started there has been a state total of deaths at 223 residents and one non-resident.

Six of the new COVID-19 cases were nonresidents. The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total of cases to 50,218 residents and nonresidents.

At least 1,101 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 74 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another six are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Ten of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state dashboard for hospital capacity states the availability of adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds is in the green with 529 inpatient and 39 ICU beds available.

DHSS says a total of 1,352,480 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have received a COVID-19 test.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 90

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 12

Kodiak Island Borough: 7

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 49

North Slope Borough: 14

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 29

Kusilvak Census Area: 3

