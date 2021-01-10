Rain and snow continue across the Gulf Coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The coastal areas of Southcentral and Southeast will see another round of rain and snow come through on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in place for most of Sunday for the areas around Haines, Skagway and the Klondike Highway. Some parts of the highway could see 15 inches of new snow with this storm.

Parts of the Seward Highway could also see some heavy snow with Turnagain Pass looking at 12 inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday night with more possible on Monday.

Little to no snow is expected to make it into Anchorage and the Mat-Su with this storm system. Temperatures continue to warm up around Anchorage with highs over the last three days reaching the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.