ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been months since we’ve seen Anchorage high school athletes in action, but they returned on Saturday when prep skiers competed in a 5-kilometer skate race.

Race Results

Girls

Individual: Service’s Meredith Schwartz (13:04.8)

Team: Service

Boys

Individual: Service’s Zander Maurer (11:35.5)

Team: West

