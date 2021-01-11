186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Monday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death total at 223 residents and one nonresident.

The new cases bring the state total of residents and nonresident cases to 50,394. Only three of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks and one in an unknown location.

At least 1,104 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 72 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another seven are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for available adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 549 inpatient and 50 ICU beds available in the state.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,357,708 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have had been tested.

The DHSS dashboard on vaccinations states a total of 29,029 first dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 65

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7

Kodiak Island Borough: 5

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32

Denali Borough: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 18

North Slope Borough: 11

Nome Census Area: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 8

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 22

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Unknown: 1

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated with additional information from DHSS.

