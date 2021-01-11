Advertisement

186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

(Associated Press)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM AKST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Monday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death total at 223 residents and one nonresident.

The new cases bring the state total of residents and nonresident cases to 50,394. Only three of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks and one in an unknown location.

At least 1,104 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 72 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another seven are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for available adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 549 inpatient and 50 ICU beds available in the state.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,357,708 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have had been tested.

The DHSS dashboard on vaccinations states a total of 29,029 first dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 65
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 5
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 18
  • North Slope Borough: 11
  • Nome Census Area: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 8
  • Juneau City and Borough: 2
  • Sitka City and Borough: 2
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 3
  • Bethel Census Area: 22
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 2
  • Unknown: 1

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated with additional information from DHSS.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Latest News

Girl Scout Cookies are available for online sale now and booths and drive-thru locations will...
Girl Scouts gear up for another cookie season
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Monoclonal antibody treatments are available through the state for seniors who test positive...
State encourages people 65 and older who test positive for COVID-19 to consider antibody treatment
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
Troopers investigate homicide in Willow