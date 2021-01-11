Advertisement

A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage

A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:47 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a man is dead after they responded to a call of shots fired near the 5900-block of E. 6th Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say they got the call around 1:50 a.m. Once on scene, officers found a man outside with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police say he was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his wounds a short time later.

Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released information about a suspect. They are calling on the public to share any information they have about the case by calling police dispatch at 3-1-1.

Police say those in the area can expect law enforcement in the area for a while as they process the scene.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

Latest News

Girl Scout Cookies are available for online sale now and booths and drive-thru locations will...
Girl Scouts gear up for another cookie season
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Monoclonal antibody treatments are available through the state for seniors who test positive...
State encourages people 65 and older who test positive for COVID-19 to consider antibody treatment
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
Troopers investigate homicide in Willow