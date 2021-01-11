A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a man is dead after they responded to a call of shots fired near the 5900-block of E. 6th Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say they got the call around 1:50 a.m. Once on scene, officers found a man outside with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police say he was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his wounds a short time later.

Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released information about a suspect. They are calling on the public to share any information they have about the case by calling police dispatch at 3-1-1.

Police say those in the area can expect law enforcement in the area for a while as they process the scene.

