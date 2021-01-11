Advertisement

Alaska judge refuses to invalidate Dunleavy appointments

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:41 AM AKST|Updated: 21 hours ago
(AP) - A judge has refused to invalidate more than 90 appointments made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy who haven’t been confirmed by Alaska lawmakers.

The Legislative Council, composed of House and Senate leaders, argued appointments presented by Dunleavy early last year lapsed in December after lawmakers failed to act on them. The council asked Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg to block Dunleavy from continuing with those appointments and from reappointing people to posts until the start of the next legislative session on Jan. 19. Pallenberg on Friday ruled the requirements for an injunction had not been met.

The underlying case remains active.

