Alaska’s Gus Schumacher Tour De Ski performance best in US men’s history

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a historic day for the United States cross-country ski team as Jessie Diggins became the first American skier to win the Tour De Ski overall title, and Alaska Winter Stars Gus Schumacher turned in the best performance by a U.S. men’s skier taking 18th overall.

It all came down to the 10-kilometer final stage of Tour De Ski on Sunday in Val Di Fiemme, Italy where Schumacher took 19th in the men’s race, and Alaska Pacific University’s Rosie Brennan finished 7th followed by APU teammate Hailey Swirbul in 15th. All three Alaskan skiers finished top twenty in the overall standings with Brennan in 6th and Swirbul in 8th.

“It was inspiring to watch Jessie [Diggins] put so much fight in every day and that certainly inspires me to find more,” Brennan emailed Sunday. “The Tour de Ski is always a new experience and always requires a lot of fight. I am thankful to have been able to race the event this year and am really looking forward to some recovery!”

The World Cup skiers have next weekend off before returning to competition in Lahti, Finland on Jan. 23.

