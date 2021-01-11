Advertisement

An active weather pattern brings more rain and snow to the coast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:40 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More snow and rain is expected in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska though it should be coming down in lighter amounts around the Panhandle. The Turnagain Pass area could see another 10+ inches of snow before Tuesday morning. Use caution of driving on the Seward Highway.

Heavy snow came down this weekend around the Haines Border Customs with 23 inches falling in 24 hours. The Winter Storm Warning for the Klondike Highway is currently in place until Monday morning.

Stormy conditions have persisted for much of the day across the Bering Strait Coast and Southwest Alaska. The Blizzard Warning for areas of the Kuskokwim Delta north of Toksook Bay is expected to expire Monday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory along the Bering Strait Coast is in place until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

