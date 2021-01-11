Declutter your desk: It’s National clean off your desk day
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM AKST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re part of the “new year, new me” crowd decluttering your desk may be a good step in the right direction towards a cleaner, calmer workspace. At least that’s the idea behind National Clean Off Your Desk Day.
This year specifically, with so many people working from home, that may even lead to a cleaner house. Typically National Clean Off Your Desk Day is celebrated on the second Monday of January each year. If you’re not sure where to start here is a list of tips from the National Day Calendar website:
- Remove everything from your desk. Yes, everything.
- Clean the surface. As you replace items, clean them with the appropriate cleaning supply. Usually, a damp cloth is sufficient, but other electrical items need specific care.
- Get out the shredder and the garbage can. Shred, file, scan documents, business cards, recipes, photos as needed.
- Place all documents and photos in the appropriate locations.
- Shred and toss outdated documents, non-working pens, junk mail.
Once you’ve taken care of all the fuss in your daily workspace, you can then sit down and start punching that clock with a greater sense of calm and order.
