Declutter your desk: It’s National clean off your desk day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re part of the “new year, new me” crowd decluttering your desk may be a good step in the right direction towards a cleaner, calmer workspace. At least that’s the idea behind National Clean Off Your Desk Day.

This year specifically, with so many people working from home, that may even lead to a cleaner house. Typically National Clean Off Your Desk Day is celebrated on the second Monday of January each year. If you’re not sure where to start here is a list of tips from the National Day Calendar website:

Remove everything from your desk. Yes, everything.

Clean the surface. As you replace items, clean them with the appropriate cleaning supply. Usually, a damp cloth is sufficient, but other electrical items need specific care.

Get out the shredder and the garbage can. Shred, file, scan documents, business cards, recipes, photos as needed.

Place all documents and photos in the appropriate locations.

Shred and toss outdated documents, non-working pens, junk mail.

Once you’ve taken care of all the fuss in your daily workspace, you can then sit down and start punching that clock with a greater sense of calm and order.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.