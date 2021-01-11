Nicolas Petit wins 4th straight Copper Basin 300

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nicolas Petit can now add a fourth straight Copper Basin 300 first place finish to his long list of mushing accomplishments. The 2021 Copper Basin 300 race was one like never before, with many COVID-19 precautions taken along the race route.

Petit crossed the finish line at 11:51am with 10 dogs, he was followed by Joar Leifseth Ulsom Came in second place followed by Gunnar Johnson in third.

The Copper Basin 300 is a qualifier for the Iditarod and with the uncertainty around other races coming up, it makes this race even more important this year for mushers with Iditarod aspirations.

This win marks the eighth time Petit has won a 300 mile race.

