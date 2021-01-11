Advertisement

Nicolas Petit wins 4th straight Copper Basin 300

Nicolas Petit wins Copper Basin 300 for the 4th time in a row!
Nicolas Petit wins Copper Basin 300 for the 4th time in a row!(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:08 PM AKST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nicolas Petit can now add a fourth straight Copper Basin 300 first place finish to his long list of mushing accomplishments. The 2021 Copper Basin 300 race was one like never before, with many COVID-19 precautions taken along the race route.

Petit crossed the finish line at 11:51am with 10 dogs, he was followed by Joar Leifseth Ulsom Came in second place followed by Gunnar Johnson in third.

The Copper Basin 300 is a qualifier for the Iditarod and with the uncertainty around other races coming up, it makes this race even more important this year for mushers with Iditarod aspirations.

This win marks the eighth time Petit has won a 300 mile race.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

Latest News

Alaska’s Gus Schumacher Tour De Ski performance best in US men’s history
Skiers at Kincaid Park compete in a high school ski race.
Service’s Zander Mauerer and Meredith Schwartz win first prep ski race of the season
A sled dog team competing in the 2021 Copper Basin 300.
2021 Copper Basin 300 begins in Glenallen
Gus Schumacher cruised to a career-best 8th place finish at World Cup cross-country race