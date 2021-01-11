Advertisement

Quieter weather in the days ahead

Temperatures fall back into the 20s for highs through the week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:44 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a warm weekend across Southcentral, as the rollercoaster ride of temperatures brought highs near 40 each day. With such warm conditions, much of Southcentral saw a faux breakup and slushy conditions. This along with temperatures falling back below freezing is leading to some icy roads today.

Take it easy on the roadways through the day, especially on roads not traveled as frequently. We’ll see more or less of the same pattern that has been holding onto the region for nearly a week. Highs will once again top out near freezing (even warmer in some locations), with a slight chance for flurries into the afternoon. The best shot for any precipitation will occur along the Western Prince William Sound. As the moisture drifts to the northwest it will bring Anchorage and portions of the Valley the best shot for accumulating snow. However, most locations will just see passing clouds into the afternoon.

As the low south of Kodiak moves inland and weakens, we’ll see quieter weather make a return to Southcentral. We can also expect to see temperatures fall back into the upper 20s for highs and overnight lows dipping into the lower 20s.

Have a safe and happy Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

Latest News

Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Active weather remains along Coastal Southcentral
Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
AK 511-JP 1-11-21
Road conditions rated difficult on Seward Highway
Monday, January 11 Morning Forecast
Monday, January 11 Morning Forecast