Quieter weather in the days ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a warm weekend across Southcentral, as the rollercoaster ride of temperatures brought highs near 40 each day. With such warm conditions, much of Southcentral saw a faux breakup and slushy conditions. This along with temperatures falling back below freezing is leading to some icy roads today.

Take it easy on the roadways through the day, especially on roads not traveled as frequently. We’ll see more or less of the same pattern that has been holding onto the region for nearly a week. Highs will once again top out near freezing (even warmer in some locations), with a slight chance for flurries into the afternoon. The best shot for any precipitation will occur along the Western Prince William Sound. As the moisture drifts to the northwest it will bring Anchorage and portions of the Valley the best shot for accumulating snow. However, most locations will just see passing clouds into the afternoon.

As the low south of Kodiak moves inland and weakens, we’ll see quieter weather make a return to Southcentral. We can also expect to see temperatures fall back into the upper 20s for highs and overnight lows dipping into the lower 20s.

Have a safe and happy Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.