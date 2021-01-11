Some Anchorage businesses thriving during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Andrew Beckett enjoys skiing. He’s looking for ways to improve that at Ski AK.

“I just need some ski gear,” said Beckett. “Honestly I’m hanging out on the slopes in some permanent gear I can trust and I can have fun in.”

Beckett is part of the reason why these are busy times at the store.

Its owner is not surprised.

“We had business grow into the fall. Then it just exploded,” said Russell Sell. “We get dozens of phone calls every day wanting cross country equipment, Alpine rentals, snowboard rentals . Everybody’s just trying to get to the outdoors to get away from the closed-in feeling of the pandemic.”

People are not just turning to winter gear to do that as it’s also been busy at The Bicycle Shop.

“It’s been an incredibly busy summer and winter,” said Assistant Manager Sue Westfield. “This summer was kind of beyond our expectations for sure.”

Fat Tire bikes are a hot item this winter. The store has found other ways to drum up more business.

“This winter we even see more and more people come in early to get summer bikes,” Westfield said. “Just because last summer there was a bit of a shortage.”

Yes it’s busy at The Bicycle Shop. There’s also a sense of guilt.

“While a lot of other businesses in town are struggling, we’re doing really well,” said Westfield.

The Bicycle Shop, and Ski AK, two examples of businesses thriving, and not just surviving, during a pandemic.

