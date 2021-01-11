Tracking the temperature through yarn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For 2021, I’ve decided to knit a “temperature scarf.” A temperature scarf or blanket uses yarn colors to represent the high temperature for the day. Every day, I will knit two rows of the scarf in the color that shows that day’s high temperature. This is a great way to visualize the temperatures through the year.

I picked colors that I liked instead of using traditional cold to hot colors. (ktuu)

This is a project that can use any kind of yarn or any colors. I simply chose colors I like and then organized them into 10 temperature ranges from below-zero to 80 degrees plus. I chose to segment the temperatures into 10 degrees increments. On days that it snows, I’ll weave in a silver strand to indicate it snowed.

It’s not too late to start. The high temperatures for the first four days of the New Year were in the same temperature increment: 10-19F degrees which means I knitted the first four rows in the deep purple. I skipped over the light purple designated for highs between zero and 10F. I’ll have all summer and through the beginning of next winter to use all the interesting colors I’m using.

High temperatures for 2021so far:

Jan. 1: 11

Jan. 2: 13

Jan. 3: 12

Jan. 4: 19

Jan. 5: 24

Jan. 6: 24

Jan. 7: 38

Jan. 8: 37

Jan. 9: 37

