UniSea processing facility in Dutch Harbor under partial shutdown due to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UniSea, a processing facility in Dutch Harbor, is under a partial lockdown due to COVID-19 positive cases.

This comes after four of their employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a report by KUCB Radio in Unalaska.

According to the UniSea website, all employees traveling to Dutch Harbor must quarantine for 14-days.

We spoke with Mark Kloever who says he’s been an employee for UniSea off and on since 2008. Kloever said during the 14-day quarantine employees were told there would be a series of COVID-19 tests given to ensure the employee is negative for COVID.

Kloever said he has yet to receive the results of the first COVID-19 test he took on Tuesday.

“If they can’t get one test back in the eight days that I’ve been here,” said Kloever, “and I’ve got two more tests and I’ve only got seven more days left in my quarantine before I’m going to be allowed to go back into the facility, and that’s a major problem.”

Repeated attempts by Alaska’s New Source to reach UniSea’s CEO and its director of safety and security have gone unanswered. However, KUCB radio in Unalaska quoted CEO Tom Enlow confirming the quarantine on the crew saying, “this raised our risk level to ‘high’ and we sent everyone to their housing quarters and basically shut down non-essential work.”

The Unalaska City School District has moved to home-based learning until further notice, due to confirmed community spread of covid-19, according to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.