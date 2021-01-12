Advertisement

Active weather remains along Coastal Southcentral

A passing chance for flurries farther inland
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:51 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wash, rinse and repeat pattern is setting up over Southcentral. A low which has stalled just southwest of Kodiak, is keeping moisture pumping into the region. This will lead to a daily shot of a wintry mix along coastal region, with just a passing chance for flurries farther inland. While this pattern has been with us for quite some time, the only significant change is our temperatures are slightly cooler.

Many locations are waking up this morning to lows hovering in the 20s to near 30 degrees, with the exception of a few warmer places. This comes as slightly colder air has returned to the region, although still keeping us above normal for the middle of January.

As the low slowly drifts inland it will weaken and drier weather returns to much of Southcentral in the days ahead. Enjoy it, as it will be brief. Starting Thursday another low drifts into the Gulf of Alaska and will bring us more of the same weather. This means that once again active weather will stay confined to coastal regions, with a passing chance for flurries farther inland. Temperatures by the end of the week will hover near freezing with overnight lows in the 20s.

Have a safe Tuesday!

