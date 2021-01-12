Advertisement

Road conditions rated difficult on Seward Highway

Avalanche danger is high in the backcountry
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:17 PM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More snow is expected to fall over Turnagain Pass on the Seward highway through Tuesday night. Destructive potholes are also reported in the Portage area. And avalanche danger is high at all terrain levels in Girdwood and Portage Valleys, Turnagain Pass, Byron Glacier Trail and more.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

Latest News

Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Active weather remains along Coastal Southcentral
Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Tuesday, January 12 Morning Weather
Monday, January 11 Morning Forecast
Quieter weather in the days ahead
Monday, January 11 Morning Forecast
Monday, January 11 Morning Forecast