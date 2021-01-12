Road conditions rated difficult on Seward Highway
Avalanche danger is high in the backcountry
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:17 PM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More snow is expected to fall over Turnagain Pass on the Seward highway through Tuesday night. Destructive potholes are also reported in the Portage area. And avalanche danger is high at all terrain levels in Girdwood and Portage Valleys, Turnagain Pass, Byron Glacier Trail and more.
