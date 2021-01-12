Troopers investigate homicide in Willow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a Willow death as a homicide.

Troopers said they received information on Saturday about a body north of Willow alongside the Parks Highway.

Troopers say the deceased person appears to be an adult woman, but AST has not released identifying information. In a dispatch, troopers said a tentative identification of the woman has been made.

Troopers have not released a cause of death and are waiting for confirmation of the manner of death from an autopsy.

Troopers ask anyone with information about the death to contact AST at (907) 352-5401.

