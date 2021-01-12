Advertisement

Troopers investigate homicide in Willow

(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM AKST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a Willow death as a homicide.

Troopers said they received information on Saturday about a body north of Willow alongside the Parks Highway.

Troopers say the deceased person appears to be an adult woman, but AST has not released identifying information. In a dispatch, troopers said a tentative identification of the woman has been made.

Troopers have not released a cause of death and are waiting for confirmation of the manner of death from an autopsy.

Troopers ask anyone with information about the death to contact AST at (907) 352-5401.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

Latest News

Girl Scout Cookies are available for online sale now and booths and drive-thru locations will...
Girl Scouts gear up for another cookie season
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Monoclonal antibody treatments are available through the state for seniors who test positive...
State encourages people 65 and older who test positive for COVID-19 to consider antibody treatment
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."