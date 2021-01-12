Advertisement

UAA spring semester starts with similar protocols as last semester

The first semester in 2021 starts with 70 percent of courses remaining online
By Scott Gross
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM AKST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As college students returned to campus for the first day of class today, the start of the new semester started the same way the 2020 fall semester ended.

“The spring semester for 2021 is going to look very much like the fall semester for 2020,” the University of Alaska Anchorage Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz said. “That means for the health and safety of the campus community, the majority of the course will take place by remote delivery.”

Shultz started as interim chancellor on Jan. 4 for the departed former chancellor, Cathy Sandeen. Schultz says about 70% of the courses are still online but he anticipates some of the campus restrictions loosening in the very near future.

“We are all looking forward to more in-person learning on campus and the early conversations are that we will start to see more students on campus with the summer semester,” Schultz said. “We haven’t made that decision yet but I anticipate in February we’ll make the decision about the offerings for the summer.”

Schultz adds that early indications show the spring semester pointing in a positive direction.

“Looking at the numbers over the weekend,” Schultz said. “Our Anchorage campus freshman first-time enrollment is up 11%, so we’re really excited about that for the Anchorage campus.”

While campus access remains restricted and mask-wearing is a requirement. Rigorous cleaning continues and residence halls remain at 25% capacity with the anticipation that a return to normalcy isn’t far away.

“Just as we saw a few more courses being offered on campus in the spring semester compared to the fall, we’re going to continue in that direction for the summer,” Schultz said. “We’re really excited as we anticipate for the fall semester of this year we’ll be back to the typical schedule of having primarily in-person courses.”

