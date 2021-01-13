Acts of kindness: Man returns lost money to boy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just after Christmas, 10-year-old Colson Huff was headed to the GameStop in Wasilla with his Christmas money in hand. But somewhere along the way, he lost the money.

That’s where Karl Soderstrom comes in. Soderstrom found some money, and instead of thinking it was his lucky day, he turned to Facebook and created a post to find the owner. He says he thought it could have been some kid’s Christmas money, and he was right.

His Facebook post stated “CASH MONEY found, found some cash outside GameStop, enough to make it worth posting. Probably some poor kid’s Christmas money.”

“Hey Colson, my name is Karl and I heard you lost some money at GameStop today, well, I found it. One day you are going to have the opportunity to do the right thing when nobody is looking,” Soderstrom said in the video, “and I hope you do the right thing bud, Merry Christmas, I will get this money back to your mom, so you can go visit GameStop, and get your Christmas present, take care bud.”

Not long after the post, Colson’s mom, Carrie Entsminger reached out to Soderstrom and the two connected. Colson’s mom said when she read the post she just knew it had to be her son’s lost money.

“Hi Karl, thanks for being honest and posting that, that was my Christmas money. And I was going to get something from GameStop so thanks,” Colson shyly stated in the video.

Soderstrom and Colson then exchanged video’s of gratitude and thanks, that this story had a happy ending.

At the end of the video, Colson’s mom said, “You have a very grateful little boy here so thank you for being so honest, we really appreciate it.”

