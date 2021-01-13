Advertisement

APD: Increased presence to occur in effort to monitor threats

A view of the Anchorage Police Department in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska. December 2020.
A view of the Anchorage Police Department in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska. December 2020.
By Malia Barto
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:23 PM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said an increased presence may be seen as they are taking steps toward monitoring “hate-based threats” and events.

In a community message, APD Chief Justin Doll cited recent events and community concerns as the reason for the monitoring. He said while there are no specific threats in the city, the increased presence of APD may be seen, especially near government buildings and planned events within several upcoming weeks.

“We fully support every Alaskan’s ability to exercise their constitutional rights, and our community has a history of acting responsibly and safely when making their voices heard. However, we will not tolerate violence of any kind,” Doll wrote in the release.

APD asks if anything suspicious is heard to contact them: 911 for emergencies and 311 for non-emergencies.

Monday, the FBI warned of nationwide, armed protests throughout all 50 states and Washington, D.C., leading up to Inauguration Day.

