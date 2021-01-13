1 dead after collision on Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on the Seward Highway.

The crash occurred near mile 30 of the highway. One lane is closed and traffic will be allowed to pass one lane at a time intermittently. Delays and some short closures can be expected as troopers continue investigation.

In a dispatch, AST said troopers on the scene found a 2019 Volkswagen Golf struck a State of Alaska Department of Transporation and Public Facilities road grader that was plowing.

The Volkswagen was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” troopers said in the dispatch, and the Volkswagen driver died at the scene.

“It appears alcohol was a contributing factor to the collision,” a dispatch update states. “The driver of the Volkswagen was not wearing a seat belt. The driver will be identified once next of kin have been notified”.

AST said no one in the road grader was injured but both vehicles will be towed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.