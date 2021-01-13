Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of Tudor back open following a vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of E Tudor Rd and Shelikof St. Wednesday...
Police are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of E Tudor Rd and Shelikof St. Wednesday morning.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:06 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Tudor Road and Shelikof Street.

Police sent out a nixle around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting the crash.

Little information is known at this time, but police do say the eastbound lands of Tudor are back open.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

