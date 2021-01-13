New death, 159 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 159 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Tuesday along with one new resident death.

The new death brings the state total of deaths to 224 residents and one nonresident. In a daily case summary, DHSS said the new death was a male Anchorage resident in his 70s.

The new cases bring the state total of residents and nonresident cases to 50,522. Four of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage, one in Bethel, one in Sitka and one in Unalaska in the seafood industry.

At least 1,098 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 67 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another four are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Seven of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,363,166 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have had been tested.

The DHSS dashboard on vaccinations states a total of 29,803 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state and 5,976 second-dose vaccines have been administered.

The COVID-19 data is normally made available on the COVID-19 dashboard by noon each day but DHSS said technical issues delayed today’s reporting.

“Today’s data hub update is delayed due to technical difficulties; the data team is actively working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” DHSS said in Tuesday’s daily case summary.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 35

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 10

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 25

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 23

North Slope Borough: 15

Nome Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 8

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 4

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 21

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 7

