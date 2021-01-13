New death, 296 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another person has died with COVID-19, and the Department of Health and Social Services reported 296 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents on Wednesday.

In a daily case summary, DHSS said the death was recent and in an Anchorage woman in her 70s. Her death brings the state total of deaths to 225 residents and one nonresident.

The new cases bring the state total of COVID-19 cases to 50,816 residents and nonresidents. Eight of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage, one in Kenai, two in Fairbanks, three in Juneau and one in an unknown location. One of the Juneau nonresidents is employed in the mining industry.

At least 1,138 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 61 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and another seven are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Eights of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard for hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 541 adult inpatient and 45 ICU beds available in the state.

A total of 1,370,835 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The DHSS dashboard on vaccines states 35,383 first dose vaccinations and 7,965 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been conducted.

Resident communities were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 94

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 11

Kodiak Island Borough: 5

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 26

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 6

North Slope Borough: 9

Nome Census Area: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 6

Petersburg Borough: 7

Prince of Wales Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 4

Bethel Census Area: 46

Kusilvak Census Area: 8

Unknown: 1

